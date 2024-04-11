Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.6 %

TSM opened at $146.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.