Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.2% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 110.4% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 40,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $253.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

