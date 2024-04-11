Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,054 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.76.

NYSE EOG opened at $137.95 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $138.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

