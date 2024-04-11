Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Chubb by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $248.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.