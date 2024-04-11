Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $64.55 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,730 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $516.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $399.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $512.22 and a 200-day moving average of $475.19.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

