WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 265 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 15,548.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $162.60 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.51 and its 200 day moving average is $152.25. The stock has a market cap of $301.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.