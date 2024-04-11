Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $289.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

