Stone Point Wealth LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IVV opened at $516.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $512.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.19. The stock has a market cap of $399.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

