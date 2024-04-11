Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 34,908 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,908 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

Chevron stock opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.25. The company has a market cap of $301.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

