Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $139.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $149.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.16.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

