Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,359.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,148 shares of company stock valued at $4,451,150. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of VEEV opened at $210.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $236.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.46, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

