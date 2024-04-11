Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,317,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,893.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,131 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 751,531 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,690,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,165,000 after purchasing an additional 506,040 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.19. 735,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.98.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

