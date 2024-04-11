Financial Counselors Inc. Has $6.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,183,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,932,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,985.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,993,000 after buying an additional 548,206 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $150.70. The stock had a trading volume of 26,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,960. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $156.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.