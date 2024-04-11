Financial Counselors Inc. Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903,498 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.40. 17,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,026. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $84.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.