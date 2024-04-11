Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.42. The stock had a trading volume of 21,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,222. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

