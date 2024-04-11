Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $12.84 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Crown worth $12,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 23,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Stock Down 0.2 %

CCK traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $79.34. 34,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,203. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day moving average is $83.27.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.36.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

