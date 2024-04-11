Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 406,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,446 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 111,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 111,393 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 31,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at $125,296,990.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HOMB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.94. 133,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,651. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

