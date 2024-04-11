Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Position Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Chart Industries worth $10,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,088,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 93,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 78,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.30. 30,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,356. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 418.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.34. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.42.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

