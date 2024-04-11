Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $10.01 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 8,722.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 9,164.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 979,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,031,000 after purchasing an additional 968,723 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.85. 195,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.08.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

