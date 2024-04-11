Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SLB traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 989,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,210,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

