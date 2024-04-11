Cedrus LLC Has $320,000 Stock Position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF)

Cedrus LLC reduced its position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC owned approximately 1.02% of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HISF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,935,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at about $555,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

HISF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.48. The company had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.73. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $44.98.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.