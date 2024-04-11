The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $319.98. 192,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,610. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $221.76 and a 12 month high of $348.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

