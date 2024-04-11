Sandy Spring Bank Grows Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.06% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IBB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.80. The stock had a trading volume of 258,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,899. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.14 and its 200 day moving average is $129.34.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.