Sandy Spring Bank Sells 279 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,554 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 345,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,422,657,000 after purchasing an additional 225,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,244,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $928,056,000 after purchasing an additional 181,385 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.14.

Shares of CI stock traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $353.00. 148,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,563. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $345.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

