Sandy Spring Bank Buys 483 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.34. 10,583,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,039,258. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.95. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

