iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,696 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDW traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $19.98. 15,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,107. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

