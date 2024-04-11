Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 435 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $982.60.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $9.67 on Thursday, hitting $964.94. The stock had a trading volume of 235,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,152. The stock has a market cap of $380.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $954.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $777.89.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

