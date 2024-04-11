Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $154,377,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,341,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VB traded down $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $218.96. The company had a trading volume of 93,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,473. The company has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.