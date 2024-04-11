Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

NYSEARCA:KBE traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $43.78. 505,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,941. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.26. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $30.85 and a 52 week high of $47.39.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

