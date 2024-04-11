Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $45,000 Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 315.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ET opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.