Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,403 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Clene worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clene by 208.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 116,600 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clene by 100.0% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Clene in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clene in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Clene in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Clene Stock Performance

Clene stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. The company has a market cap of $50.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Clene Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.16.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Clene had a negative return on equity of 253.48% and a negative net margin of 7,569.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clene Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Clene Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

