Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Equinix by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Equinix by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.72.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $775.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $847.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $800.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $672.88 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

