Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 815 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Bank of America lowered their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.33.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $270.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.02. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

