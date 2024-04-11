Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,519 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 5.5 %

PECO stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.08. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PECO. Mizuho raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.