Sandy Spring Bank Has $2.30 Million Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.06% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.82. 91,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.32. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $51.78 and a 12 month high of $76.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.42.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

