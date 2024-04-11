Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 1,102 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

NYSE PLD traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,432. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.08. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.72%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

