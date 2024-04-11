SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,985,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,568,432. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.64. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.