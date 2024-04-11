iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.72. 1,502,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,729. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $110.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.72.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.