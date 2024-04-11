Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $110.99. The stock had a trading volume of 88,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,589. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

