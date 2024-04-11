Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 30th

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:AOD opened at $8.08 on Thursday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth $50,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 30.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at $82,000.

