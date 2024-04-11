abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE AWP opened at $3.74 on Thursday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69.

Get abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 174,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 857,016 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.