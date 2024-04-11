Sandy Spring Bank Takes $1.70 Million Position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 119,579 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.36% of Shore Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shore Bancshares

In other Shore Bancshares news, Director Dawn M. Willey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $110,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $192,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dawn M. Willey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Jones bought 8,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $88,553.43. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,937.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,121 shares of company stock valued at $211,067. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

SHBI traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,895. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $49.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Shore Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.