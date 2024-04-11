Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -193.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.
Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.26 million, a PE ratio of -47.67, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
