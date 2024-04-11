Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,946.25 ($87.92).

SXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,435 ($56.13) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital lowered shares of Spectris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,780 ($47.84) to GBX 3,520 ($44.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Spectris to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($107.58) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th.

In other news, insider Derek Harding sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,201 ($40.51), for a total transaction of £61,107.09 ($77,340.96). Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Spectris stock traded up GBX 36 ($0.46) on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,258 ($41.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,438.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,426.42. The firm has a market cap of £3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,327.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,917 ($36.92) and a one year high of GBX 3,883.85 ($49.16).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.68) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $25.30. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,642.86%.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

