Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Up to $111.32

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $111.32, but opened at $115.60. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $113.45, with a volume of 486,489 shares traded.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.24 and a 200-day moving average of $103.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

