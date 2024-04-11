Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.57

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 248444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.28 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 8.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 254.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

