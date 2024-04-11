Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Gap Up to $13.88

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.88, but opened at $15.75. Gyre Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 45,207 shares trading hands.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gyre Therapeutics stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of Gyre Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone (F351) for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH-associated liver fibrosis). The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

