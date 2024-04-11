Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.80

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.80 and last traded at C$11.79, with a volume of 36054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SES shares. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.38.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$429.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.6699029 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$137,356.34. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$8,302,496.78. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$137,356.34. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 751,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,853. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

