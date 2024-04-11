Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Gap Up to $61.74

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.74, but opened at $63.90. Warrior Met Coal shares last traded at $61.74, with a volume of 130,060 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.04 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

In related news, Director Alan H. Schumacher acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $116,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,200.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

