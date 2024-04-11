Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Gap Up to $5.00

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $5.14. Intuitive Machines shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 757,889 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $620.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.23.

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 78.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNR. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Further Reading

